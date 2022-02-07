LOUIS TRAVEL appointed Royal Caribbean preferred sales rep

LOUIS TRAVEL, member of the Louis Group and a pioneer in the field of cruising in Cyprus, announced that it has been appointed a Preferred Sales Representative of Royal Caribbean International, and tasked with promoting their internationally-renowned cruises in the Cypriot market. Both Louis Group’s vast experience in cruising and the collaboration with Royal Caribbean, one of the largest cruise companies in the world, guarantee impeccable customer service and the optimum travelling experience for Cypriot travellers.
2022 will be the second year that Royal Caribbean International is choosing to deploy a cruise ship sailing from Limassol. The vision-class ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ will sail from Limassol in August and September 2022, including seven-night Greek Isles cruises, exploring the vibrant culture and excitement of Rhodes, Mykonos and Santorini, with additional ports of call in Athens and Haifa, Israel. ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ will return to Limassol in 2023, offering weekly itineraries from May to August.
‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ offers comfort and luxury and features 11 decks of activity and entertainment options, including a wide variety of bars and lounges, theater, casino, a modern Spa and Fitness Center, a climbing wall, mini golf, a special children’s activity programme, and many other services that promise to deliver memorable experiences for travellers.
“We are very pleased that a leading international company such as Royal Caribbean International has chosen LOUIS TRAVEL to promote its services to the Cypriot public,” commented Pambos Charalambous, General Manager of LOUIS TRAVEL. “Cruises from Limassol offer unique travel experiences, tailored to the preferences of Cypriot travellers, including special entertainment programmes and local and international culinary flavours, as well as a daily cruise-planner written in Greek.”
For more information and reservations, please contact LOUIS TRAVEL’s Pancyprian telecommunication centre at: 77 77 85 55, which operates Monday to Friday, from 9am-5pm. LOUIS TRAVEL’s experienced staff will be happy to assist you in selecting the right cruise package for your needs and preferences.