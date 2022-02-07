February 7, 2022

Man remanded over attempted murder

A 26-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Monday in connection with the attempted murder of another man in Nicosia.

Police said the suspect was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of wounding another 26-year-old man with a knife in the chest around 2.20 that morning.

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene, police said.

Meanwhile, the victim was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital via ambulance where he was treated.

 

 

