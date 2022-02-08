February 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

16-year-old arrested for burglary

By Staff Reporter045
arrested 2

A teenager, permanent resident of Paphos, is under arrest for burglary and theft after a man spotted him wearing a watch and sunglasses that had been stolen from his home, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Paphos deputy police chief Michalis Ioannou told the news agency that a 40-year-old had filed a complaint that his home had been broken into on December 10 between 7.00 am and 4.00 pm when he was not there. According to the complaint, filed on January 16, men’s watches and tools worth €1,790 had been stolen.

The complainant said that as he was looking at photographs in the media, he spotted a 16-year-old wearing his watch and sunglasses. The teen was a friend of his son and was often at his house, the man added.

Paphos police obtained an arrest warrant, and the teen was arrested and questioned, allegedly admitting that the items were in his possession. He was charged in writing and will appear in court on a later date.

