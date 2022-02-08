February 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for employing illegal workers

By Staff Reporter0154
Limassol district court

Limassol court has handed down a two-month jail sentence to a 46-year-old man after finding him guilty of employing illegal workers, police said on Tuesday.

Another man, aged 37, was jailed for one month and two women aged 23 and 30 were fined €250 each for working illegally.

The case follows a police raid of a restaurant in the Limassol district on October 28, 2020 where three people aged 37,30 and 23 were found to be working illegally. The 46-year-old was their employer.

 

