February 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Online event focusses women and girls in science

By Eleni Philippou017
On the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and in the interests of promoting Gender Equality in Research, The Cyprus Institute is organising an online event on Friday titled CyI Women and Girls in Science, which will include seven short videos, in Greek and English, of CyI women scientists presenting their work.

The speakers come from different fields and will share their thoughts on choosing a career in science, and identifying the challenges for women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). From 3pm onwards, a live video will stream on the Facebook event and on CyI’s YouTube channel.

By inviting women scientists to talk about the matter, the event aims to increase the visibility of women in STEM professions in Cyprus, to encourage new generations of women to be actively involved in STEM fields, and to highlight the importance of the participation of women in science. Its overarching goal is to achieve full and equal access to, and participation of women in, science and to further promote gender equality and empowerment.

 

CyI Women and Girls in Science

Science online public event. February 11. Online. By the Cyprus Institute. 3pm. Free. www.cyi.ac.cy

