February 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Virtuoso sisters stage violin and piano recital

By Eleni Philippou084
The first concert of Technopolis 20 Classics concert series for the year comes on Sunday at Markideio Theatre welcoming violinist Victoria and pianist Eleni Mavromoustaki. The sisters are two virtuoso musicians, who have received major competition prizes and have performed and broadcast internationally. After the postponement of their concert in January, they will now take the Paphos stage to bring melodies by Brahms, Mozart and Schubert to life.

Music has been a part of the sisters’ journey since they were young. Victoria began studying violin at the age of three and made her début recital at the age of seven in a concert series featuring music by Mozart. She was an RCM scholar, and received many awards including the MBF Myra Hess award, the Kit and John Gander Award and the Joan Weller Award.

Eleni has been hailed as ‘…an extremely accomplished pianist and a natural performer.’ Her successes include prizes at the Maria Callas Grand Prix in Athens, Mozart International Competition Salzburg, the EU Piano Competition in Prague, the Royal Overseas League Competition, the Patras International Piano competition and the George Themis Pan-Hellenic Piano Competition.

This weekend, the Mavromoustaki musicians hope to finally step on the Markideio Theatre stage and perform Brahms Violin and Piano Sonata, Mozart’s The Variations on Duport’s Minuet for solo piano and Schubert’s Fantasie in C major.

 

Violin and Piano Recital

Recital with violinist Victoria and pianist Eleni Mavromoustaki. February 13. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6pm. €7, 15. Tel: 7000-2420

