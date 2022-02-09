Learn essential survival and crafty skills

Survival 199 workshops are series of events teaching essential survival skills in the mountains of Cyprus. The back-to-basics skills of foraging plants and making woven baskets are on the agenda this weekend.
As a stateless Iranian-Israeli couple whose home countries’ politics complicate their life, they have had plenty of experience in surviving during tough conditions. Travelling artists, one might call them as Lital makes traditional crafts using natural material and Vinas is a musician who makes instruments. The lovers in exile arrived in Cyprus and while waiting for their refugee status to be approved they started making and selling more of their traditional art.
After almost three years on the island fighting homelessness and patiently waiting to be recognised as refugees, Lital and Vinas are now sharing some of the crafts and knowledge they learned throughout their journey together, living simply close to nature. Two workshops are coming up this weekend, Survival 199, named after the emergency number here in Cyprus.
Saturday’s workshop takes place at Galata village and begins with the most important aspect of survival – food security. The 11am Foraging Edible Plants workshop will take participants to a river to learn how to forage green vegetables and herbs, what to look out for and when to pick wild plants. After collecting greens, a tasty herbal tea will be offered for which participants are encouraged to bring their own cup.
Sunday’s workshop, again at 11am in Galata village though lasting longer, is all about making baskets and cordages from plant fibres – another important skill in a survival situation. Cordage or a rope is an essential tool when living wild, used for hunting, fishing, fire-making or carrying items. The second part of the workshop will teach participants how to weave a basket using plant material that is easy to find, even in the city. The technique is simple so even absolute beginners can follow.
