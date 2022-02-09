February 9, 2022

Tatar: ‘fenced-off Varosha’ is no more

By Nick Theodoulou033
Ersin Tatar

‘Fenced-off Varosha’ is no more as that is its old name and instead it is now open, according to Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

He emphasised that over 400,000 people have now visited the city since its ‘opening’ and reiterated his position that there are now two separate states on the island.

In comments made to Gundem Kibris Web TV, Tatar undermined President Nikos Anastasiades’ statements that a solution will be found to the Cyprus problem and people will return to their properties.

“The people have lost faith that the problem will be solved for 47 years now,” Tatar said, adding that their greatest wish is to apply to the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) and fulfil their rights.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said that over 400 applications have been made and that if there was no pressure they would number in the thousands.

“We’re on the right path, an area of 5km called closed Varosha has now opened, that was its old name, now it is open,” he said.

Tatar was referring to an October announcement which saw 3.5 per cent of Varosha, around five square kilometres, reclassified and demilitarised – opening it for settlement on a pilot basis.

He has previously vowed that the Turkish Cypriot side would not stop “until every last square metre” of Varosha was reopened.

He further reiterated his stance that the gulf diving the communities is now too wide, emphasising that “the two sides have been separated for 60 years now”.

Select parts of Varosha were initially reopened in October 2020, a move which later led the Cyprus government to rescind the Cyprus Republic passports of 14 Turkish Cypriots, including Tatar.

 

