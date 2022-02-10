February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment

12th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus makes call for entries

By Eleni Philippou018
isffc 2022

Celebrating and promoting the art of cinema, the 12th edition of the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus returns this October to showcase a diverse programme of short films from around the globe. With preparations underway already, the ministry of education and Rialto Theatre have launched a call for this year’s film submissions.

The Festival (ISFFC) is an annual event to promote the production of short films, and to develop a spirit of friendship and cooperation among filmmakers. ISFFC accepts film submissions (up to 25 minutes long) to its international competition section in the following genres: fiction, documentary, experimental, student and animation short films. Films can only be submitted via the following platforms: www.shortfilmdepot.com and www.filmfreeway.com.

The selected Cypriot short films compete both for the International and the National Awards of the ministry. Cypriot directors who live and work in Cyprus or abroad can submit their work, and all films must be Cyprus premieres.

The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus was selected by the European Film Academy to join the network of its partner festivals. Therefore, since 2019, the has the right to nominate one short film for the European Film Academy Awards. This year, the ISFFC festival will take place at Rialto in Limassol between October 8 and 14 with a five-member international jury. Until then, filmmakers are called to join the initiative and share their work.

 

12th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

Open call for film submissions. Deadline: June 15, 2022. For more details regarding the rules and regulations, and the submission form, please visit www.moec.gov.cy (Announcements) and www.isffc.com.cy. Tel: 25-343907. Email: [email protected]

 

