February 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

New arrest in connection with December murder

By Elias Hazou056
Police on Thursday took one more person in custody in connection with the gangland-related murder of 53-year-old Andreas Evangelou last December.

The latest person to be arrested was a 25-year-old man, police said.

In a major operation in Larnaca last week, police had arrested six persons.

Evangelou was shot six times by a gunman – who had arrived on a moped together with another individual – while parking his car on the ground floor of the apartment building where he lived at around 8pm on December 28.

Footage from security cameras showed the two perpetrators on a moped approaching Evangelou the moment he parked his car. One of them got off and shot him from close range.

Investigators suspect the killing could be related to a drug bust that took place in 2019. Evangelou’s son Yiannis, 26, and his son-in-law Marios Georgiou, aka Mariouthkias, 34, had been arrested on suspicion of trafficking 1.5 kilos of cocaine.

Investigations by Larnaca CID are ongoing.

