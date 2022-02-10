February 10, 2022

President travels to France for One Ocean Summit

By Gina Agapiou076
President Nicos Anastasiades departed for the French port city of Brest on Thursday for a summit aiming to mobilise the international community to protect the oceans.

Following an invitation by French president Emmanuel Macron, Anastasiades will participate in the One Ocean Summit on Friday, organised by the French Presidency of the EU and to be attended by EU and third country leaders.

According to the official website, the goal of the One Ocean Summit is to raise the collective level of ambition of the international community on marine issues and to translate our shared responsibility to the ocean into tangible commitments.

Anastasiades will be a speaker at a round table discussion on the theme “One Ocean of Solutions for Climate Change”, a presidency statement said.

The theme of the president’s speech will be “Tackling Climate Change with a focus on Green Shipping.

President Macron and a group of leaders of EU Member States, as well as leaders of other states and international organisations will also take part in the debate.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Deputy Minister to the President, Kyriakos Kousios, Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs, Vassilis Dimitriades, Cyprus’ Ambassador in Paris, George Siakallis, and other officials.

The president is due back in Cyprus on Friday evening.

 

