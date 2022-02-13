February 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Thieves steal €13,500 from Limassol home

By Staff Reporter0549

Police are investigating a €13,500 theft from a safe box in a Limassol home after a 69-year-old man reported the incident, it emerged on Sunday.

According to police, the theft took place in Ayia Fyla at around 1:30am. The safe was in the man’s bedroom on the first floor and was opened with a sledgehammer.

Officers who went to the scene concluded that thieves entered the home through the balcony door, which was unlocked.

At the time of the break in, the owner was in the living room on the ground floor but did not appear to hear the commotion.

Investigations continue.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: no deaths, 2,047 people test positive on Sunday

Staff Reporter

Cyprus has been leading the way in building the link between Middle East and Europe, Saudi FM says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

The ‘traps’ of Turkey’s Immovable Property Commission

CM Guest Columnist

CBMs not proposed to deceive the Turkish Cypriots, President says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter

British residents lose their right to vote

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign