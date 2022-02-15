February 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man held for using another person’s passport

By Staff Reporter0252
File photo: Paphos Airport

Paphos police on Tuesday said they have arrested a 26-year-old man after he tried to depart the island using someone else’s travel documents.

The man arrived at Paphos international airport on Monday to board a flight to France, police spokesman and head of Paphos CID Michalis Nicolaou told the Cyprus News Agency.

During passport check, suspicions were raised as to his travel documents which were later identified as genuine, but they belonged to another person, police said.

Further investigations showed the suspect, who is being investigated for forgery, comes from Sierra Leone.

