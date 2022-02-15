February 15, 2022

Police seek information on two missing men

Police are seeking information that could help locate 16-year-old Abdirahman Abdihamid Mohamed from Somalia, who has been missing from his residence in Nicosia since December 28, 2021.

The 16-year-old is described as having a normal physique, approximately 1.70m tall, with a moustache and a goatee beard, and a wound on his left eyebrow.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, a green sweatshirt, a black jacket and sneakers.

Police are also seeking information that could help locate Lazaros Lazaris, 62, who is absent from his home in Dali, since 10am February 14, 2022.

Lazaris allegedly left his home in a white MITSUBISHI L300 car with registration numbers YQ951.

Anyone who knows anything that can help locate them, contact the Nicosia Police Department, telephone number 22802222 or the Citizens Contact Line 1460.

