Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, a search that lasted much of the day for a missing three-year-old girl after her twin was found alone in the buffer zone early on Tuesday morning, finally located her in the Pournara migrant camp. In other news, UK House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is on a three-day official visit to the island, has praised the long history of friendship and common values between Cyprus and Britain, and the ban on the entry of unvaccinated people to restaurants, cafés, bars and nightclubs will be lifted as of next week, the cabinet decided.
