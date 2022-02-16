February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
First Turkish Cypriot company applies to export halloumi to EU

By Nick Theodoulou0130
a cook grills halloumi in a restaurant in nicosia

The first application by a Turkish Cypriot company to the Bureau Veritas to export halloumi to the European market was filed last week, it emerged on Wednesday.

The European Commission signed off on Cyprus’ application for PDO (protected designation of origin) and protected geographical indications for halloumi late last year.

As of October 2021, only halloumi/hellim produced in Cyprus and according to the product specification can use the registered name. This includes cheese made in the north, which the regulations permit to cross the Green Line provided it meets EU production standards.

But it was not until last week that the first Turkish Cypriot company applied for the certification, according to Hussein Amciaoglou, who serves as an advisor to the Turkish Cypriot leadership on matters related to halloumi.

He confirmed that many other companies are set to also file applications.

Amciaoglou said that any changes to the halloumi specifications, as have been called for by some in the Republic, must be reached through bicommunal dialogue.

He cited the PDO regulations as stating that a working group should be set up in which partners from both communities participate under EU coordination to discuss the issues.

Amciaoglou added that the creation of an independent committee was stipulated by the Commission to carry out the related checks on halloumi but this hasn’t happened yet.

There have been complaints from the halloumi industry that the specifications are currently so strict that it has become prohibitive to export the product in large quantities.

Earlier this month, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said that he was in discussions with all stakeholders to forward to the Commission changes in the halloumi file, in relation to the quota of the milk, the breeds of animals that will produce the halloumi milk, the moisture content, the shape and the weight of halloumi, expressing the hope that most of the changes could be accepted by the Commission.

