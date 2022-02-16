February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President of Israel to visit in early March

By Source: Cyprus News Agency077
israeli president isaac herzog stands to speak during israel's national day ceremony at expo 2020 dubai, in dubai
Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to pay a visit to Cyprus on March 2, diplomatic sources told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday.

The 11th President of the State of Israel is also expected to visit Greece on February 24, prior to his visit to Nicosia to meet President Nicos Anastasiades.

According to Turkish media, President Herzog will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 9-10, in Turkey.

Speaking to CNA, diplomatic sources said that while in Nicosia, Herzog will discuss bilateral relations, as well as the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Greece, along with the content of his forthcoming visit to Turkey.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

House education committee to meet urgently after poor exam results

Anna Savva

Purchasing power of salaries below 2006 levels, survey shows

Anna Savva

Cyprus set to receive more European aid to deal with increasing migrant flows (updated)

Antigoni Pitta

Coronavirus: Seven Covid deaths reported on Wednesday (updated)

Antigoni Pitta

University of Cyprus shelves plans for Marine school in Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

First Turkish Cypriot company applies to export halloumi to EU

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign