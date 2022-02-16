February 16, 2022

Upcoming artist’s talk and exhibition

The CYENS Thinker Maker Space in Nicosia contributes to the local creative agenda this March by presenting a talk by its artist in residency Leontios Toumpouris. Leading up to his solo exhibition titled Reconfiguring Motions that will open in late March, Toumpouris will share the working method he developed during his residency at Thinker Maker Space.

On the afternoon of March 3 at CYENS, he will describe his art practice and methods. Focusing on ongoing shifts between manual making and digital procedures, Leontios will talk about working processes inside and outside of the studio that allowed him to negotiate ideas of movement, communication and connectivity. Later he will showcase his work in an exhibition that will take place at Korai from March 18 until April 3.

In recent years, the Nicosia-based artist has participated in numerous exhibitions, both in Cyprus and abroad. Most recently, he presented Palimpsest of Voice in Glasgow in 2021 and SOM at Limassol’s Eins gallery in 2022. In 2022, he returns with Reconfiguring Motions, for the Nicosia art crowd.

 

Transitions

Artist talk by Reconfiguring Motions. March 3. CYENS Thinker Maker Space, Nicosia. 5pm-6.30pm. Free. Registration is required. www.makerspace.cyens.org.cy/transitions

