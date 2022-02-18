February 18, 2022

Coronavirus: Death toll revised by another 12, total now 814

By Jonathan Shkurko025
The health ministry on Friday issued updated figures for the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic, as it announced an additional 12 deaths, all of which occurred last year.

The additional deaths raise the total fatalities to 814, of whom 507 were men and 307 were women

They concern five men, between 46 and 95 years old and seven women, between 66 and 91 years old. The deaths occurred between January 9, 2021 and August 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, the ministry also announced that the number of Covid-19 cases recorded until February 14 is 292,962 and not 293,040 as reported on Thursday.

“Therefore, from today’s daily announcement, the new infections will be added to the total number of 300,357,” the ministry said.

The corrected data were announced following an analysis of the epidemiological data as part of the preparation of the national report.

The ministry said it proceeded to update the database it maintains on the cases “having recorded and verified all the data reported in previous months to the epidemiological surveillance unit”.

“The practice of updating the databases is implemented by all member states at regular intervals, both for transparency purposes and for the correct and comprehensive recording of epidemiological surveillance data,” the ministry said.

 

