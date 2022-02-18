February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Free testing for eligible groups on Friday

By Gina Agapiou017
editorial pcr tests are much more expensive than rapid tests

A total of 36 rapid testing sites for coronavirus will operate on Friday for eligible groups, according to the health ministry.

Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases a vaccination card must be shown.

Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

People must carry proof of identity.

 

District Location of testing sites Operating hours Telephone
Nicosia

(17 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Ayia Sophia Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatameia 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99476680
Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Lakatameia Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Limassol

(6 sites)

 My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Larnaca

(6 sites)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Aradippou Industrial Area – Andreou Brothers parking (Makita) 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99776811
Paphos

(4 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Famagusta

(3 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 9 am – 6 pm 96659317

 

 

