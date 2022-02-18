Coronavirus: Free testing for eligible groups on Friday

A total of 36 rapid testing sites for coronavirus will operate on Friday for eligible groups, according to the health ministry.
Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases a vaccination card must be shown.
Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
People must carry proof of identity.
|District
|Location of testing sites
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Nicosia
(17 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Ayia Sophia Church, Strovolos
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatameia
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|99476680
|Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Lakatameia Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Limassol
(6 sites)
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|7:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Larnaca
(6 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Aradippou Industrial Area – Andreou Brothers parking (Makita)
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99776811
|Paphos
(4 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Chloraka Church
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Famagusta
(3 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317