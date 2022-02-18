February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter051
cb february 18

In today’s episode, following a lengthy debate on the House floor, parliament yesterday passed a law establishing an anti-corruption authority.

Meanwhile, the finance minister warned Gesy, the national health system, is currently in danger of collapsing due to flawed implementation.

In other news, four additional UK Typhoon jets have landed in RAF Akrotiri as part of Britain’s Nato contribution amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

But the arrival of the fighter planes angered left-wing Akel, which spoke of a provocation by the UK to Cyprus and its people, and a threat to the island’s security.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

