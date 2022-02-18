February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Britain Europe World

UK could revoke existing ‘golden visas’, Patel says, a day after scrapping programme

By Reuters News Service0116
prime minister theresa may holds first cabinet meeting
Interior minister Priti Patel EPA/ANDY RAIN

Britain could revoke so-called “golden visas” already issued to people living in the country, its security minister said on Friday, a day after the government scrapped the programme over concerns about the inflow of illicit Russian money.

Interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday she had closed the Tier 1 system, which had offered a route to residency for those investing at least 2 million pounds ($2.72 million).

“There are routes to revoke when needed,” security minister Damian Hinds told Times Radio.

Britain scrapped its so-called “golden visas” for wealthy investors on Thursday amid concerns about the inflow of illicit Russian money at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.

Hundreds of billions of dollars have flowed into London and Britain’s overseas territories from Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, raising fears among some allies that illicit money was cascading into the global financial system.

British lawmakers on parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee warned in 2020 that more work needed to be done to tackle “the illicit financial dealings of the Russian elite”, including overhauling the ‘Tier 1’ investor visa system.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s interior minister, Priti Patel, said on Thursday she had closed the Tier 1 system, which had offered a route to residency for those investing at least 2 million pounds ($2.72 million).

“This is just the start of our renewed crackdown on fraud and illicit finance,” Patel said on Twitter.

London has long been dubbed ‘Londongrad’ or ‘Moscow-on-Thames’ as the city of choice for the super-wealthy of Russia and other former Soviet republics.

Russian oligarchs, along with Middle Eastern oil barons and newly-minted Chinese entrepreneurs, have helped drive a spending spree on London property in the past three decades, snapping up opulent homes and iconic commercial property.

Charlie Fowler, a solicitor at Collyer Bristow LLP in London, said the Ukraine crisis had expedited plans to scrap the investor visas.

“The perception has remained in some quarters that the investor visa route is being exploited, in particular by applicants from Russia and China,” Fowler said.

“The problem for the government is that many investor visa holders have, of course, acquired their wealth by legitimate means,” he added.

Related Posts

Storm Eunice batters England and Ireland, warning issued for London

Reuters News Service

Canada police set to end siege of capital by protesters fighting COVID measures

Reuters News Service

Ukraine, rebels accuse each other of fresh shelling

Reuters News Service

Hundreds rescued after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels US diplomat (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

As anger grows over chained woman, Chinese province to investigate

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign