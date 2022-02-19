Coming up next at Rialto Theatre

With still two weeks left before Rialto Theatre’s new cultural programme begins, February has two more stand-out events at the Limassol theatre. On Monday 21 and Tuesday 22, nine films will be screened as part of the Drama Short Film Festival from Greece.
Awarded Greek short films of the annual festival travel to dozens of destinations every year, including the cities of Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos. The screenings are a collaboration between numerous institutions including the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and several local cine clubs and societies.
Besides taking the big screen at Rialto, the Festival will also be at Nicosia’s Pantheon Cinema on February 22 and 23 and Paphos’ House of Arts and Literature on February 21 and 22.
Across the two days, the following films will be screened for free and with subtitles in English: From the Balcony, A Summer Place, Brutalia: Days of Labour, I Don’t Want to Forget Anything, Motorway 65, Last Visit, Creatures of the Night, The Student and Amygdali.
Then a few days before the month ends, a play in Russian will take place at Rialto Theatre on February 27. The Moscow Theatre School of Modern Play will present The City within the framework of the 5 Evenings in Cyprus Festival.
The Moscow theatre will present its well-known performance based on the play by Evgeny Grishkovets. The story of the play could happen in any city with its haste, noise, traffic. The main character is trying to understand himself, his feelings, actions and goals. It seems to him that if he leaves this place, he will be able to start a new page of his life. Where to is not important to the protagonist. What’s important to him is to simply go and that is what he invites the audiences to explore with him.
