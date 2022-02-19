February 19, 2022

Fourth arrest over massive drug haul last year

By Antigoni Pitta0284
A fourth suspect has been remanded for eight days in relation to the smuggling of 27.5 kilos of cannabis at Larnaca airport last July, police said on Saturday.

According to the latest police report, the 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after new information arose connecting him to the case. He was then taken to Larnaca district court, where he was handed an eight-day remand.

The other three suspects in the case were arrested and tried in the summer.

Two men aged 32 and 41 had been arrested on July 3, 2021 after a tipoff led to a search of their luggage.

Customs officers and members of the drug squad found 22 cannabis packages, weighing a total of 14 and a half kilos in one of their suitcases, while the other was carrying eight packages weighing 13 kilos.

After interrogating the two, authorities also arrested a 47-year-old man, who was the person supposed to receive and distribute the drugs in Cyprus.

All three suspect had faced Larnaca criminal court and found guilty on all counts of importing drugs with intent to supply.

The 47-year-old was handed a 13-year sentence, while the other two each got 11 years in prison.

