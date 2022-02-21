February 21, 2022

Alphamega rewarding loyalty with eco-friendly product line

Thanks to its new Stick & Win rewards scheme, Alphamega Hypermarkets is rewarding customers’ loyalty while urging them to protect the environment and reconnect with nature.

More specifically, Alphamega Hypermarkets are offering loyal customers the chance to acquire World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) products – either free or at reduced prices – all made of recyclable materials.

WWF is the world’s largest independent environmental conservation and protection organisation, active in over 100 countries.

The WWF product line includes backpacks, multi-purpose bags, food containers, umbrellas and water bottles, which Alphamega shoppers can obtain via the hypermarkets’ popular Stick & Win loyalty scheme.

The relevant digital coupons can be collected and redeemed over February 21-June 26, 2022, or until stocks last. Coupons will only be offered in digital form, as the company has abolished its printed equivalents in a bid to reduce its environmental footprint. One digital coupon is issued for every €10 spent per receipt.

Only those who have registered with the Alphamega Family loyalty programme can participate in the Stick & Win promotion. Customers can register via the Alphamega Hypermarkets website and the Alphamega Loyalty app, or at the in-store customer service centres, and then collect their digital coupons by downloading the Stick & Win mobile app to their device.

The innovative Stick & Win promotion lets Alphamega shoppers enjoy nature with a picnic, camping or hike!

