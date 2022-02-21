February 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Child pornography remand

By Staff Reporter020
A 34-year-old man was remanded for five days on Monday on suspicion of distributing child pornography following information by Europol.

The man was arrested around 12pm on Sunday after officers, acting on a tip-off by Europol, carried out a search in his house.

Two mobile phones which belonged to the suspect were confiscated for further examinations.

The information suggested a social media account user had uploaded files with child sexual abuse material. Cyprus police said the account belongs to the suspect.

They added the man confessed to the crimes investigated against him during questioning.

 

 

