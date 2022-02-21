Daily News Briefing

February 21, 2022

In today’s episode, the Ministry of Health has announced that weekly rapid tests for children aged four and above in preschool will begin today. In other news, Archbishop Chrysostomos has called on members of the Synod to behave within the framework of decency and seriousness, after some members were already campaigning for who would be his successor, and opposition to the British Bases being involved in the crisis in Ukraine was expressed by demonstrators on Sunday who held a protest at the entrance to the Akrotiri base.
