February 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Premiere 4 concert coming soon

By Eleni Philippou058
The exceptional maestro Alexander Vitlin joins forces with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra this March to perform a unique and exciting programme titled Premiere 4. The concert features the premieres of works by two contemporary composers – Dobrinka Tabakova and Robert Hovanesyan – as well as works by Igor Stravinsky and Moritz Moszkowski.

The concert series will begin in Nicosia on March 2, continue in Larnaca on the following evening and conclude in Limassol a day after that.

Part of the repertoire is the emotionally charged Concerto for cello and strings by the highly-praised Tabakova in its Cyprus premiere. The Carpe Diem – Concertino for oboe and strings, by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra violinist and composer Hovanesyan will also receive its world premiere. The middle movement of the Concertino is written in memory of Krasen Penev, violinist of the orchestra who passed away a year ago.

The featured soloists in this concert are two CySO principals: cellist Jakub Otčenášek and oboist Simeon Spasov – who is the dedicatee of Carpe Diem. Also on the programme is Stravinsky’s neoclassical concerto Dumbarton Oaks that was inspired by Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos, while the passionate 5 Spanish dances by Moszkowski drew inspiration from the splendour of Spanish folklore.

 

Premiere 4

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with maestro Alexander Vitlin. March 2. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. March 3. Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. March 4. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €6-18. www.cyso.org.cy

 

