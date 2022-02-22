February 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Free testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo: CNA

A total of 80 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus will operate on Wednesday for eligible groups, according to the health ministry.

Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases a vaccination card must be shown.

Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

People must also carry proof of identity.

District Location Hours Telephone
Nicosia

(33 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Ayia Sophia Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglandjia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99821951
Ayios Spyridonas Church (behind Lykavitos police station) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Ayios Polydoros Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Psimolofou Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
Astromeritis Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Peristerona Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank) 9 am – 5 pm 99154344
Kakopetria Community Council 9 am – 5 pm 70000166
Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Lythrodontas Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 99965920
Ayia Varvara Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Akaki Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Klirou Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 99969931
Arediou Community Council 2 pm – 6 pm 99969931
Agrokipia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ergates Industrial Area – Elysee covered area, Pentadaktylou 5 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99776811
Limassol

(17 sites)

 Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 99942219
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Yermasoyia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern) 9 am – 5 pm 96812424
Palodia Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Trachoni Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 94057623
Pissouri Central Square 9 am – 12 pm 99177224
Episkopi Community Clinic 1 pm – 5 pm 99177224
Pelendri Community Council 9 am – 12 pm 99790687
Glafkos Clerides Sports Centre, Agros 1 pm – 5 pm 99790687
Kyperounta Community Council 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall 10 am – 3 pm 77774400
Ypsonas Industrial Area – Covered parking, next to round about 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99633898
Larnaca

(17 sites)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Kiti Old Nursery School 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Xylotymvou Old Market Building 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Ormideia Community Council (underground area) 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Mosfiloti Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Kornos Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Athienou Municipal Building 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Zygi Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Anglisides Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum) 9 am – 4 pm 96678224
Lefkara Conference Centre 9 am – 4 pm 77774400
Paphos

(8 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Peyia 9 am – 6 pm 26100377
Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Giolou Community Clinic 9 am – 1 pm 99177224
Tsada Community Council Square 2 pm – 5 pm 99177224
Famagusta

(5 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Achna Forest Community Clinic 9 am – 1 pm 96678224
Ayios Georgios Primary School Vrysoulles – Acheritou 2 pm – 6 pm 96678224

 

