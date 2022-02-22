February 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Nick Theodoulou
upl1

In today’s episode, a memorandum of understanding which attempts to alleviate Cyprus’ migration pressures was signed with the EU yesterday.

There’s also the latest Covid-19 measures which will now permit dancing at entertainment venues with more than 150 people, provided that those present – vaccinated or unvaccinated – have a 24-hour negative test.

Elsewhere, the transport ministry has defended criticism from the Cyprus consumers association over the government’s intention of introducing fixed taxi fares to and from Paphos and Larnaca airports.

All these and more in your daily news briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

