February 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Police looking for man after six burglaries in Chlorakas

By Gina Agapiou0165

Paphos police on Tuesday said they are looking for a 27-year-old man in connection with the theft of about €8,000 after six burglaries in Chlorakas this month.

The burglaries were from various stores on Chlorakas avenue which are all situated close together. They were carried out between February 19 and 21, police said.

They concern a supermarket, a kiosk, a real estate office, a beauty salon, an optician’s and a café.

In total, property worth €7,940 was stolen as well as alcoholic drinks and cigarettes among others.

Police said the suspect was spotted in two cases where there were CCTV cameras.

