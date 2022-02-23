February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Disy seeking House resolution condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine

By Staff Reporter05
ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ ΠΑΡΑΛΛΗΛΗ ΒΟΥΛΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟ

The Disy executive office decided on Wednesday to submit a proposal to the House of Representatives for a resolution condemning Russia’s recognition of the independence of the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

International relations specialists and other experts briefed an extraordinary meeting of the party’s executive about the developments in eastern Ukraine and analysed the consequences these could have on Cyprus issue.

The meeting also explored the economic consequences for Cyprus of the imposition of EU sanctions on the Russian Federation as well as the repercussions of counter-measures that could be imposed by Moscow.

All the political parties issued announcements on Tuesday condemning Russia’s recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as a violation of international law and Ukraine’s territorial integrity, some drawing parallels with Turkey’s actions in Cyprus.

Whether the House would pass a strongly worded resolution remains to be seen, given the close ties most political parties have with Russia, which they constantly praise and support for supposedly taking a “principled stand” stand on the Cyprus problem.

Disy has been the only party so far to take a very clear stand against Russia’s actions in the Ukraine.

“We, as a country that suffers from the violation of UN resolutions and with the justness of our struggle being based on the principles of international law cannot but stand against decisions that make difficult the prevailing of dialogue and peace,” said party spokesman, Demetris Demetriou.

“Our condemnation is absolute,” he said.

Not all parties were so decisive, however. Edek, for example, noted that “Nato could not cause instability in the region and put peace at risk,” it said suggesting that Disy’s resolution could be watered down before it is approved by the House.

The previous parliament, a few years ago, passed a resolution calling for an end to the sanctions imposed against Russia for its annexation of Crimea.

 

Related Posts

Migrant returns since beginning of year near 400

Anna Savva

Threats against journalists in 2021 often linked to pandemic

Staff Reporter

Energy ministry denies claims of buried chemicals at LNG site

Anna Savva

Students to strike over twice-yearly exams

Kyriacos Iacovides

Sixteen years for man who sexually abused boy for a decade

Anna Savva

Architects concerned over building safety after roof collapse

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign