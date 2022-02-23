February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Retrospective exhibition of pioneering digital artist

By Eleni Philippou029
A retrospective of the digital prints of visual artist Nikos Kouroussis accompanied by a number of new sculptures will open next week at the Alpha CK Art Gallery.

Kouroussis’ long artistic course is based on his idea that “the medium is not the foundation of artistic creation. The medium converses with the concept and they create the work.” Over a long and productive career, Kouroussis has established himself as one of the founders of contemporary art on the island. As a mature artist, he has incorporated modern technological means and technology into his artistic career. Thus, printmaking was also part of his multidimensional work and at the same time an evolution in the way of his artistic depiction.

Kourousis is considered the pioneer of digital art in Cyprus since from 1982 he has explored this artistic medium. His interest in digital art first started from his period in New York creating his work ‘Metamorphosis’, influenced by theatrical masks. This was followed by other visual themes, with images being digitally processed on the computer.

Over the years he has been part of numerous solo and group exhibitions presenting his work in places such as the Venice Biennale of Engraving, the Triennale in New Delhi and the National Gallery of Athens. In 2021 he was awarded the Excellence Award of the Republic of Cyprus by the Cyprus Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts and he continues to take his art around the globe. The artist’s sculptures are in public spaces in Cyprus, Greece, and China.

This upcoming exhibition at Alpha CK Art Gallery is a retrospective of the whole course of his digital art with works bearing intense, almost intolerable colours, commenting with sarcasm on social and environmental concerns.

 

Retrospective Exhibition of Nikos Kouroussis

March 2-14. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 11am-1pm and 4pm and 6.30pm. Saturday: 11am-1pm. Tel:22-751325

 

