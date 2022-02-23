February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Strange’ look leads to assault in Paphos

By Constantinos Tsindas0222
handcuffs 03

A 40-year-old was arrested in Paphos in connection with a case of assault and battery, after a tourist suffered serious leg fractures.

According to Assistant Paphos Superintendent Michalis Ioannou, a 34-year-old man filed a complaint on February 4.

The incident allegedly happened two days earlier at 2.30 am, while he was in the front passenger seat of a friend and housemate’s car, as she had parked along a Chlorakas area road for a visit to the kiosk.

According to his testimony, a black car driven by the 40-year-old stopped right next to them and the man began shouting, asking the tourist why he was looking at him ‘strangely’.

A few moments later, the driver of the vehicle got out, approached them aggressively, opened the passenger seat door and started assaulting the 34-year-old with head and body punches.

The victim suffered fractures and his right leg was put in a cast.

His roommate identified the 40-year-old, as he was known to her and a warrant was issued against him.

He was arrested yesterday on a central Paphos road, after he was flagged down for speeding.

Paphos police are conducting an investigation.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Third pack of free self-tests available as from Friday

Staff Reporter

197 checks in January in clampdown on undeclared work

Anna Savva

Restaurateur lives for the art of conversation

Theo Panayides

Two drivers caught driving under influence of drugs

Anna Savva

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Eight businesses and 15 individuals fined for Covid violations

Constantinos Tsindas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign