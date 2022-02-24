February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second arrest following large drugs haul at checkpoint

By Gina Agapiou00
193928375 310708863930279 8684516425309673909 n (1)
File photo of Ayios Dometios checkpoint (Christos Theodorides)

A 35-year-old woman was arrested as the second suspect after police uncovered a large haul of illegal drugs, police said on Thursday.

For the same case, a 41-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Tuesday.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday, after information emerged against her, police said.

Investigation began when customs officers stopped the man’s car for inspection as he was trying to cross to the government-controlled areas from the Ayios Dometios crossing point in Nicosia on Monday.

Police said the 41-year-old, a resident of the north, was caught with about 10kg of illegal drugs.

In total, 8.641kg of methamphetamine, 1.546kg of cocaine and 293g of heroin were found and confiscated during the search.

An unidentified liquid substance weighing 378g and 69g of plant material were also found, police added.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: 15 fines after 1,902 checks

Staff Reporter

Bank of Cyprus presents financial results to London-based investors

CM Guest Columnist

Increased transparency to benefit property buyers

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Outrage over slashed therapy sessions for cerebral palsy children

Anna Savva

Greek PM to represent Cyprus at EU meeting on Ukraine

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign