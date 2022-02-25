February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Banking and Finance Business Company News

Change in the shareholding structure of RCB Bank Ltd

By Press Release0148
rcb bank cyprus business now

RCB Bank announces a change in its shareholding structure. On February 24 2022, a 46.29 per cent stake in the share capital of RCB Bank held by VTB Bank (PJSC) was acquired by the other current, Cypriot shareholders of the Bank who represent the Management.

Further to this development and subject to the consent of the Regulators, the shareholding structure of RCB Bank Ltd comprises only of private, Cypriot shareholders from the management of the Bank.

Related Posts

Russia’s economic defences likely to crumble over time under sanctions onslaught

Reuters News Service

The severe impact of sanctions against Russia on the Cypriot economy

CM Guest Columnist

Cypriot fintech successfully raises €1 mln in funding

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Economic sentiment in Cyprus improves in February

Source: Cyprus News Agency

RCB Bank becomes Cypriot-owned after Russian stakeholder transfers shares

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign