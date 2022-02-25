February 25, 2022

Coronavirus: Larnaca vaccination centre to move to old hospital

By Jonathan Shkurko0142
As from February 28, coronavirus vaccinations in Larnaca will no longer take place at the port but will be carried out at the conference room located in the old Larnaca hospital, opposite the maternity centre, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The new vaccination centre will operate both for appointments and as a walk-in clinic.

The health ministry reminded that walk-in clinics in all districts operate from 8am to 3pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, whereas on Wednesday they will be open from 8am to 6pm and on Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

As far as vaccine availability at walk-in clinics, people wishing to receive the Moderna jab will be able to do so every Monday, Friday, Saturday and on Wednesday only from 3pm to 6pm.

Pfizer jabs will be available every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Wednesday from 8am to 3pm.

J&J will be available every Friday and the AstraZeneca every Wednesday, but only for people needing the second dose, both at walk-in clinics and by appointment.

