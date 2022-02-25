February 25, 2022

Cyprus News Digest: Gender discrimination in the national guard is under the spotlight

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Systematic gender discrimination in the Cyprus national guard is under the spotlight
  • A lizard is added to the island’s rich list of endemic species
  • Efforts continue to promote sustainable tourism and the reduction of plastic

