February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefiing

By Paul Lambis0144
cy beat 1024x726 2

In today’s episode, the House of Representatives has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for an immediate ceasefire there and urging Russian troops to depart Ukrainian territory. President Nicos Anastasiades has condemned “in the strongest possible terms” actions violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and around 100 Ukrainian nationals demonstrated outside the Russian Federation’s consulate in Limassol on Thursday afternoon.
All these stories and more on your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Consumer service says received complaints about webpage

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Changes in CovScan app for businesses

Staff Reporter

Cyprus has lowest rate of young people in overcrowded households in EU

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus games writer denies links to malware found before Russian invasion

Reuters News Service

The Forest opens today in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus News Digest: Gender discrimination in the national guard is under the spotlight

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign