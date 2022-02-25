February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen hospitalized after accident

By Staff Reporter0135
Larnaca general hospital

A 16-year-old girl has been admitted to hospital with head injuries after the car she was in was involved in a collision with another vehicle, police said on Friday. Her condition is described as stable.

The accident occurred a little after noon on Thursday in Dali. Police said that she was passenger in a car driven by a 20-year-old woman which collided into the back of the car in front of it that was being driven by a 47-year-old man.

The teen and the older driver were both injured and taken to Larnaca Hospital. The driver was administered first aid and discharged while the girl was admitted for further treatment in the children’s ward.

The 20-year-old driver was found to have been driving without a licence or insurance. Pera Chorio police are investigating.

