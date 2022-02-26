February 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mental resilience presentation for secondary school students

By Gina Agapiou01
education ministry jpeg

Secondary school students will be able to participate in an online course on how to build mental resilience this weekend.

The presentation will take place from 11am to 1pm on Saturday and will explain what mental resilience is, why it is important and how people can develop this ability to overcome difficulties and move forward in life.

According to the announcement, the event targets secondary school students and will be available at the following link https://bit.ly/pi-ps07.

Associate Professor of Psychology at the European University Cyprus Dr Monica Siacou will give the presentation.

The event is part of a series of online courses by the education ministry.

