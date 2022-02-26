February 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two arrested after caught with drugs

By Gina Agapiou032

Two men, aged 30 and 47, were remanded for six days on Saturday over alleged drug-related offences after they were caught with cocaine during a traffic check in Larnaca.

The two were arrested on Friday after a police chase in the roads of Larnaca.

According to police, drug squad officers spotted the suspects driving at around 7.30pm.

When they signalled the driver to stop, he increased speed and tried to escape.

Officers followed the vehicle and caught up with it shortly afterwards.

During the pursuit, the driver of the suspect vehicle was seen throwing an object out of it.

It was found to be a package containing about 100g of cocaine.

 

