Two-day workshop explores the magic world of natural colours

Camping, doing yoga by the river and learning how to naturally dye fabrics is what an upcoming workshop in March will teach its participants. In the quiet village of Treis Elies, the Earth is Calling team is organising a weekend with interactive workshops and nature activities.
Though there are still a few weeks to go until the Magic World of Natural Colours workshop on March 19 and 20, registration is only open until March 5. Its programme is filled with activities, with some space for free time to relax and socialise, and though its agenda is busy, the workshop is free to attend as it is funded by the Youth Board of Cyprus.
The events will begin in the afternoon of March 19 once all participants gather. The first workshop at 3.30pm is an interactive one called Fun Re-fashion that will demonstrate how to create a cloth made by reusable pieces of fabric. After the one-hour workshop, the group will gather for a discussion and some fun games before having dinner together at 7pm.
Day two will begin with an early morning coffee at a local coffee shop in the village at 7.30am. Between 8am and 9am, participants will have a yoga session by the river, working up their appetite for breakfast post-yoga. At 10.30am the first part of the main event of the weekend will take place. Part A of the natural dye workshop will be an introduction to natural colours and will prepare the materials to be used in part B later on.
A nature walk at 11am will specify various elements which can be collected and used for colouring during the second half of the workshop at 12pm. This session will be even more practical, showing the process of how to use natural elements to dye fabric. The two-day event will come to a close with a community vegan meal before participants head off with hopefully more knowledge of creating natural colours. Ideal for the pre-Easter period!
Magic World of Natural Colours Workshop
Two-day workshop with yoga, natural dye workshops, walks and more. March 19-20. Treis Elies village, Limassol. Free. Reservations in advance are necessary by sending a message to @earthiscallingcy