Upcoming poetry events

Creatives around the island are celebrating poetry with several events coming up this March. Arriving first is a Poetry Open Mic and Poetry Jam in Limassol this Sunday at 7pm. Blend the Space is inviting writers, artists and poetry lovers to join the event and take the floor to perform their work be it spoken word, music, rap, stories and more.
“We want to encourage our local poets to keep writing and expose them to new inspiration,” write the organisers in the event description. “We are blessed to have so many bright minds that express themselves through poetry.”
A few weeks later the 5th Poetry Slam Cyprus will take place in Nicosia with invited slam poets from abroad, some coming to compete and others simply to perform. The event on March 14-15 will also welcome Cyprus-based poets who were invited through an open call and will also compete, first between themselves for the place of the National Champion and on the following night three of them will compete against the international poets.
A five-member comprised of academic and literary critic Ahmet Yikik, actor-poet-writer Anthie Antoniadou, cultural event organiser Catherine Nikita, poet and psychotherapist Constantinos Papageorgiou and visual artist Lia Lapithi will select the winners of the competitions.
Towards the end of the month, a poetry book launch event will take place at Exhibit 8 Gallery, Limassol. Alexia L Solomou will present her poetry book titled The Child Who Speaks to the Sea on March 19 and the event won’t be a mere reading or a presentation. The one-day event will include art performances to accompany the book. Paintings, sculptures and performances inspired by the poetry will also be exhibited in the gallery in the evening, dressing poetry with even more artistic flair.
Poetry Open Mic
February 27. Blend the Space, Limassol. 7pm-11pm. Tel: 96-688803
5th Poetry Slam Cyprus 2022
Slam poetry competition with poets from abroad and the country. Organised by Ideogramma. March 14-15. ARTos House, Nicosia. 7pm. Facebook @poetryslamcyprus and @IdeogrammaCyprus.Tel: 99-577006
The Child Who Speaks to the Sea
Poetry book launch by Alexia L. Solomou. March 19. Exhibit 8, Limassol. 5pm-7.30pm. Tel: 25-212171