February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greeks fleeing Ukraine could settle in Paphos, mayor suggests

By Staff Reporter00

Greek expats living in Ukraine’s Mariupol could settle in Paphos, the city’s mayor Phedonas Phedonos proposed on Sunday.

He suggested many Greeks living in Ukraine will be fleeing from Mariupol and Odesa to escape the war and could be welcomed to Cyprus, in a similar way that Greek Pontians from Georgia formerly settled.

The Greek expats could support employment needs in the city and could easily be integrated on the island, Phedonos added.

 

Related Posts

Local entomologist on a mission to highlight the value of insects

Annette Chrysostomou

FM Kasoulides to participate in extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs meeting on Ukraine

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Section of Nicosia – Limassol highway closed due to works

Staff Reporter

Lukewarm response to Greek Cypriot policy shift in north

CM Guest Columnist

UK Commons’ speaker hopes for change on British expats’ voting rights

Kyriacos Iacovides

Police investigate cyclist death

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign