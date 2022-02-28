February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

A Green Monday feast at the Home for Cooperation

By Eleni Philippou00
274073545 2739721636333390 2793997659746611749 n

A few more days remain until spring is officially here. With Green Monday just around the corner, fields are bound to fill again with vegetarian picnic baskets and kites in the sky. That’s the tradition at least. This March 7, the Home for Cooperation (H4C) is preparing a lunchtime feast for those in Nicosia, serving up a Green Monday menu by its new cook Manolis Melissaris.

From 1pm to 4pm H4C will prepare a set menu inspired by the culinary habits of Green Monday, a day typically spent outdoors eating seafood and vegetables.

The day’s lunch menu will include lagana bread that is traditionally eaten on Green Monday, a parsley dip from the island of Syros, fish roe dip (taramosalata), lemony tahini, yellow split peas, seafood orzo, oven-baked beans in tomato sauce, grilled sardines and halva.

All of this for just €16.50 per person to celebrate the coming of spring and the first day of Lent in the Greek Orthodox calendar.

 

L(a)unch into Spring

Green Monday set menu by cook Manolis Melissaris. March 7. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. Lunch served 1pm-4pm. €16.50 per person. Booking is essential by March 3 at [email protected], or via 99-593 919

Related Posts

The rom com, reintroduced

Constantinos Psillides

Escapee from Paphos police cells to be referred for trial

Gina Agapiou

Makarios Hospital to be lit up in blue in support of World Rare Disease Day

Iole Damaskinos

Tourism industry anxious about impact of sanctions (update 2)

Jonathan Shkurko

Second arrest in connection to theft of copper pipes

Gina Agapiou

No kites on Green Monday near Larnaca airport

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign