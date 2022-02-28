February 28, 2022

Cyprus backs EU decision to help Ukrainian refugees

By Gina Agapiou012
Cyprus on Sunday evening joined other EU member states in calling for the implementation of mandatory relocation of Ukrainians from the countries neighbouring Ukraine which received the largest influx of migrants after Russian troops invaded the country last week.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris made statements after the extraordinary justice and home affairs council in Brussels on Sunday during which European ministers discussed how to respond to the situation in Ukraine.

Humanitarian support and refugee reception, external border management and security challenges, visa measures, as well as ways to respond to hybrid threats were among the issues discussed.

According to Nouris, the council took an overall position on the decisions on various sanctions against Russia, fully supporting them and condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“In addition to what has been pre-decided in the previous days, the council of interior ministers today decided to activate a specific directive to provide temporary protection to Ukrainians who would like to move from Ukraine,” Nouris said.

He added the island’s support “was also fully expressed to those countries that are neighbouring Ukraine and are currently receiving the largest burden of Ukrainian refugees”.

Cyprus has requested and demanded the implementation of mandatory relocation from these countries if and when they request it so that there is real solidarity in the direction of the countries that are currently receiving this migratory burden, he said.

“Poland, which is currently receiving the greatest burden, needs exactly the greatest support and if we are asked, our position is that mandatory relocation should be provided and not voluntary,” he added.

