February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two due in court over murder of London Cypriot

By Jonathan Shkurko0312
3374209 e476106a

Two people are due to be appear in court in the UK on Monday after they were charged with the murder of a Cypriot in London.

Philip Sherwin, 60 and Deka Omar, 23, were charged on Saturday over the killing of Susan Ioannou in the London borough of Edmonton.

They are both due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, according to UK’s Cypriot community newspaper Parikiaki.

Police were called at 8.30pm last Monday after it was reported that a 58-year-old woman was found with injuries at a residential property on Church Street in Edmonton.

Officers arrived at the scene along with an ambulance and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was formally identified as Susan Ioannou.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination carried out last Tuesday was, however, unable to determine her cause of death. Further investigations are underway.

 

Related Posts

Plane returns to Larnaca for man onboard to be arrested

Iole Damaskinos

Further calls for Cyprus to help resettle people from Ukraine

Iole Damaskinos

Postal services to Russia and Belarus suspended

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Printmaking with a mountain twist

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Five shop owners fined for violating Covid decrees

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign