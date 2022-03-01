Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday

The health ministry announced it will operate 75 free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday.
Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases, a vaccination card must be shown.
Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
People must also carry proof of identity.
|District
|Location
|Hours
|Telephone
|Nicosia
(30 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|99821951
|Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Ayiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|9 am – 5 pm
|96812424
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|9 am – 5 pm
|77774400
|Astromeritis Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Peristerona Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
|9 am – 5 pm
|96625766
|Kakopetria Community Council (next to KE.PO offices – Police Station)
|9 am – 5 pm
|99365616
|Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Ayia Varvara Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Akaki Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Klirou Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|99742888
|Arediou Community Council
|2 pm – 6 pm
|99742888
|Agrokipia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Ergates Industrial Area – Elysee covered area, Pentadaktylou 5
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99776811
|Limassol
(17 sites)
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Yermasoyia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|7:30 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
|9 am – 5 pm
|99790687
|Palodeia Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Trachoni Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|99177224
|Pissouri Central Square
|9 am – 12 pm
|77774400
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|1 pm – 5 pm
|77774400
|Pelendri Community Council
|9 am – 12 pm
|99790687
|Glafkos Clerides Sports Centre, Agros
|1 pm – 5 pm
|99790687
|Kyperounta Community Council
|10 am – 2 pm
|77774400
|Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall
|10 am – 2 pm
|99942219
|Ypsonas Industrial Area – Covered parking, next to round about
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99633898
|Larnaca
(15 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Kiti Old Nursery School
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Xylotymbou Old Market Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ormidia Community Council (underground area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Mosfiloti Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Kornos Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Athienou Municipal Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Zygi Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Anglisides Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Paphos
(8 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Peyia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Giolou Community Clinic
|9 am – 1 pm
|99177224
|Tsada Community Council Square
|2 pm – 5 pm
|99177224
|Ammochostos
(5 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa
|9 am – 5 pm
|96659317
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Achna Forest Community Clinic
|9 am – 1 pm
|96678224
|Ayios Georgios Primary School Vrysoulles – Acheritou
|2 pm – 6 pm
|96678224