March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday

By Gina Agapiou034
Photo: CNA

The health ministry announced it will operate 75 free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday.

Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases, a vaccination card must be shown.

Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

People must also carry proof of identity.

 

District Location Hours Telephone
Nicosia

(30 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99821951
Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Ayiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Psimolofou Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 96812424
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
Astromeritis Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Peristerona Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank) 9 am – 5 pm 96625766
Kakopetria Community Council (next to KE.PO offices – Police Station) 9 am – 5 pm 99365616
Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Lythrodontas Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 99146623
Ayia Varvara Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Akaki Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Klirou Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 99742888
Arediou Community Council 2 pm – 6 pm 99742888
Agrokipia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ergates Industrial Area – Elysee covered area, Pentadaktylou 5 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99776811
Limassol

(17 sites)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Yermasoyia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 77774400
Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern) 9 am – 5 pm 99790687
Palodeia Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Trachoni Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 99177224
Pissouri Central Square 9 am – 12 pm 77774400
Episkopi Community Clinic 1 pm – 5 pm 77774400
Pelendri Community Council 9 am – 12 pm 99790687
Glafkos Clerides Sports Centre, Agros 1 pm – 5 pm 99790687
Kyperounta Community Council 10 am – 2 pm 77774400
Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall 10 am – 2 pm 99942219
Ypsonas Industrial Area – Covered parking, next to round about 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99633898
Larnaca

(15 sites)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Kiti Old Nursery School 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Xylotymbou Old Market Building 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ormidia Community Council (underground area) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Mosfiloti Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Kornos Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout) 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Athienou Municipal Building 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Zygi Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Anglisides Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Paphos

(8 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Peyia 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Giolou Community Clinic 9 am – 1 pm 99177224
Tsada Community Council Square 2 pm – 5 pm 99177224
Ammochostos

(5 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa 9 am – 5 pm 96659317
Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Achna Forest Community Clinic 9 am – 1 pm 96678224
Ayios Georgios Primary School Vrysoulles – Acheritou 2 pm – 6 pm 96678224

 

 

