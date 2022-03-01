March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Novavax vaccine to be rolled out in coming days

By Gina Agapiou0168
file photo: vials labelled "covid 19 coronavirus vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed novavax logo in this illustration

Cyprus has received 15,000 doses of the new Novavax Covid-19 vaccine, with rollout expected in the next few days, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

“It is all ready to be administered at the vaccination centres,” acting director of pharmaceutical services at the health ministry Elena Panayiotopoulou told the Cyprus News Agency.

She added the health ministry will announce the exact date of the rollout of Nuvaxovid on Wednesday.

Novavax’s recombinant protein vaccine contains a version of a protein found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 (the spike protein), which has been produced in the laboratory.

It is administered in two doses to adults with a three-week interval between doses. It is not administered as a booster dose, Panayiotopoulou said.

According to studies carried out, the efficacy of the Nuvaxovid vaccine is approximately 90 per cent

Panayiotopoulou said the Nuvaxovid anti-coroanvirus vaccine works by preparing the body to defend itself against Covid-19 infection, and she highlighted it also contains an “immune booster”, a substance that helps to boost immune responses to the vaccine.

“When a person receives the vaccine, their immune system will recognise the protein in the vaccine as foreign and produce natural defences – antibodies and T cells – against it,” she said.

If the vaccinated person comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the immune system will recognise the spike protein in the virus and be ready to attack.

Antibodies and immune cells can protect against Covid-19 infection by working together to kill the virus, prevent it from entering the body’s cells and destroy infected cells.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday

Gina Agapiou

Perdios: Better tourism figures than 2021 ‘feasible’ (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Dance. Did you say, dance?’

Paul Lambis

Coronavirus: EU approves €5.7m for farmers affected by pandemic

Jonathan Shkurko

Court upholds 10-year jail sentence for attempted murder

Nick Theodoulou

Brace for fuel price hikes, petrol station owners warn

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign